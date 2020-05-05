Ex-49ers, Bears LB Aaron Lynch, Jaguars Agree to Reported 1-Year Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the signing of former San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported it's a one-year contract.

Lynch was tracking as one of the 2014 draft's biggest steals after racking up 12.5 sacks over his first two seasons with the Niners, who selected him in the fifth round.

He made just 14 appearances over the next two seasons in San Francisco because of a four-game suspension and injury issues.

The Ohio native provided limited contributions for the Bears over the past two years. He recorded 22 total tackles and five sacks in 29 games.

Last July, Lynch said his mindset about what constituted as success had changed in the NFL.

"Because five years ago, it was all about me: 'I'm going to make the most plays I want to make.' [Now] I'd rather be on the No. 1 defense than excel [individually]," he told reporters. "Don't get me wrong, I want 13 sacks. But if I'm on the best defense and get five sacks, then I'm doing my part."

Now 27, he'll look to provide productive edge depth for Jacksonville.

His exact role will be based on whether Yannick Ngakoue, who's been the focus of trade rumors throughout the offseason, remains on the roster heading into the 2020 season.

If Ngakoue stays, Lynch is likely facing a training camp competition for a roster spot since Jacksonville also has Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot, Lerentee McCray and rookie K’Lavon Chaisson on the edge.

An Ngakoue trade would create a path to more consistent playing time for Lynch with the Jags.