Warriors' Klay Thompson Releasing Documentary May 6 Chronicling ACL Injury Rehab

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and he's missed the entire 2019-20 campaign as a result.

On Saturday, Thompson revealed that Above the Waves, a documentary chronicling his injury and recovery process, will drop Wednesday:

"I felt my knee, like, shift," Thompson said to lead the documentary trailer. "I gave that game my heart, that series, that whole season. But you can either, you know, feel sorry for yourself or you can work even harder."

The injury occurred late in the third quarter of the Warriors' home game against the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors with Golden State up 83-80 in the game and down 3-2 in the series.

Thompson, who had scored 28 points in 32 minutes, got fouled on a dunk attempt by Danny Green and landed awkwardly.

He went back to the locker room but eventually came back and shot (and made) his two free throws for a game-high 30.

Three seconds later, center DeMarcus Cousins committed a foul to stop the clock and allow Quinn Cook to replace Thompson. Golden State ended up losing the game 114-110.

The former Washington State star has been in the NBA since 2011. He is a five-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and two-time All-NBA team member.