Jeremy Lin Says He's Better Than Ever on Howard Beck's 'The Full 48' Podcast

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Jeremy Lin wasn't able to find a home in the NBA this season, but he told Bleacher Report's Howard Beck on The Full 48 podcast that he believes he's as good as ever.

"I'm genuinely mentally and physically in places where I've never been," Lin said. "Maybe this is my stubbornness or my pride but no one can tell me any different that I'm better today than I ever was."

The 31-year-old explained he has gone through a lot of "mental training" in recent months to improve himself, but he is also healthier now after overcoming knee injuries.

"I am doing things on the court and hitting shots and moving in certain ways with it, more healthier, and I'm feeling better physically than I have my whole career," he added.

Lin won his first NBA title last season with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 7.0 points per game in 23 appearances down the stretch. He averaged just 3.4 minutes per game in eight playoff appearances.

He then went unsigned over the summer and eventually landed with the Beijing Ducks of the CBA. 

