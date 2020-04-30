Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Says Managing NCAA Athlete Compensation 'Scares Me a Lot'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NCAA Board of Governors announced its support of a rule change that will allow student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness on Wednesday.

The rule change, which is scheduled to kick in at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year, concerns Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

"I just don't know how it's going to be managed," Kiffin told Colin Cowherd on The Herd (h/t USA Today's Nick Suss). "You're opening up a can of worms. How can you manage donors [who say], 'Hey, you come to this school, the day you get here I'm going to buy 1,000 of your jerseys for 100 bucks.' I don't understand how all that's going to get managed and that part scares me a lot."

