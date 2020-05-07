Kevin Durant's NCAA POY Trophy, Courtside Seats Sell for $110K at Auction

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant had one of the greatest freshman seasons in NCAA history. Now, one bidder owns a piece of it, walking away with his Player of the Year trophy after spending $110,000 as part of the All-In Challenge on Fanatics.

The winner also receives courtside seats to a Nets game and will go to a dinner with Durant at one of Durant's favorite New York restaurants. Bidding ended at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, with 25 bidders going over the $25,000 starting price.



Here is a breakdown of the entire event, via Fanatics:

"No fluff needed here. No puff pieces either. Pretty-sounding words and elegant turns of phrase, away with you. We don't have to sell you on this, because you already know you want it. Doesn't take flowery language to say how big of a deal it is that a legend such as Kevin Durant is going ALL IN and offering up his 2006-2007 Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year trophy for auction to benefit the #AllinChallenge. Not only that, KD himself will also take you and a guest (in his own car!) to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a Nets home game, where you will sit courtside for the shootaround and the entire game before heading to the locker room for the postgame festivities. Seems like that should be enough, but since basketball makes a man hungry, KD will then take you out to dinner at one of his favorite local restaurants. We'll even throw in airfare, transportation to and from the airport and a two-night hotel stay."

All proceeds from the All-In Challenge will go toward Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Durant is among the numerous athletes and celebrities to help out amid the unprecedented crisis, offering their time and other prizes to entice bidders. More than $33 million has been raised as of Thursday.