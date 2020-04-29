K'Lavon Chaisson Talks Sacking Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., More in B/R AMA

AJ Mast/Associated Press

New Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson knows the first player he wants to sack at the NFL level: former teammate Joe Burrow.

The former LSU pass rusher will get his chance at some point next season; the Jaguars and Bengals are slated to play in 2020. However, when they will play is still subject to the NFL schedule, which is yet to be released. By the time it is, Burrow may have to wait to be among the first quarterbacks Chaisson sacks.

Chaisson touched on that subject and many others in a B/R AMA on Wednesday.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@mikeyazigi: Who are you hoping to sack first?

Joe Burrow. Never got a chance to touch him at practice, never got a chance to breathe on him. Will be the first person I wanna hit. After I get him down on the ground, I'll lay on him for a good ten seconds and take that fine. Make him feel what he missed out on for years.

@Steve_Perrault: What was your reaction to OBJ going wild with you guys after the title game?

I was excited. For somebody like that to be happy for us, and he didn't get a chance to experience it, and he was truly happy for us...it was exciting, a blessing to be a part of alum like that.



@christophereuker: Who are you most excited to play with?

Probably Leonard [Fournette]. Never got a chance to play with him, so being on the same team and his dog mentality, I'm excited to be on the same team.

@william_whitson: Could you understand coach O?

Yes

@TyLockUp: Who was the first Jags player to contact you after you got drafted?

Josh Allen. We were cool before this, so he was saying how he was excited, that it's gonna be a movie, together we'd be unstoppable.

@Chickfilaisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A. Healthier choice.

@MRFunFact: What's your ultimate goal as a NFL player?

Obviously Super Bowl is No. 1. After that, the Walter Payton award to display overall how I was raised.

@johnchina_: What was it like being around the hype of Joe Burrow?

It was different. Obviously something that comes along with a great player like him. Everything he did was in the spotlight.

@SportFanBeast: What's your favorite movie?

Probably have to go with Any Given Sunday. That's a hard question though. Anytime that's on the TV, I'm definitely putting that on.

@MRFunFact: Who inspired you to play football?

My dad.

@AndrewMayer777: Who did you enjoy beating the most last season?

Clemson of course. Won it all after that. The biggest accomplishment of my college career.

@m_smithers33: favorite hype video LSU put out this season?

All of them were hard.

@JackPail: Who do you model your game after?

As far as gameplay style, try to model after Von Miller. His freakish athletic ability and knowledge make him unstoppable. For overall player, maybe Ty Mathieu or a Jamal Adams. Their versatility, there's never really a way you can stop them...that's kind of what I want to be at the next level, in a spot where there's no way to stop me.

@NBL21_bombasquad: If you were to play an offensive position what would it be?

Probably go with tackle. You get to pancake somebody and that's part of your job.

@therealGM: What's better: a tiger or a jaguar?

Plead the fifth.

@SchwenyBoy: what was it like to get drafted virtually?

Something different. Wish it was the normal way, but with the circumstances you have to suck it up and deal with it. It was appreciated to have one of the NFL cameras at the house.

@tensecondhooper: favorite pair of Jordans?

11s or 12s.

@DontTestEddie: What's your favorite hobby?

Playing with my dogs. The best things going for me right now.

@Catch430: Do you think the LSU defense was underrated in your title run?

Most definitely. With the caliber of players we had on defense, thought it was one of a kind, thought a good solid eight would go first round.

@kingmjd610: What's the first thing you buying with that first paycheck?

That's a good question. For sure when I get enough money, gonna buy some Calypsos and Mike and Ikes. After I get those, everything else will fall off.

@JagsFan0823: What do you know about Minshew Mania?

I kind of just know the mustache thing he's got going on.

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

Clemson definitely my favorite game. New Orleans, National Championship game, in the Dome. First drive of the game was nuts. Plenty of times on the field we didn't know what the call was.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

Young Jeezy. Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti will get me in the mood.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

Bro, what? First number that comes to my head is 86 miles.