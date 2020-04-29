Astros Want to Buy 2017 World Series Ring from Auction for $1 Via 1st-Look Deal

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are attempting to buy back a 2017 World Series ring for $1 that one of their scouts put up for auction.

Per TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions said the Astros are demanding the ring that previously belonged to David Brito be pulled from their listings because of a first-look deal Brito signed with the team that gives the club the right to buy back the item for $1.

TMZ added a ring dealer, not Brito, was the consigner for the ring, and Goldin was unaware of the Astros' contract, but will give the item back to the consigner.

The ring was listed in Goldin Auctions' May 2020 catalog, with TMZ noting it was expected to sell for up to $60,000.

Per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros' top-tier championship ring is 10.55 carats with 214 diamonds, 16 natural blue sapphires and nine natural orange sapphires.

Houston captured its first World Series title during the 2017 season by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.