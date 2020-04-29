Jameis Winston Wasn't Offered Steelers Contract Before Saints Deal, GM Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday the team didn't make a contract offer to quarterback Jameis Winston before he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

"I can honestly say that we absolutely made no negotiation or any offer to any veteran quarterback," Colbert said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh (via Greg Auman of The Athletic).

