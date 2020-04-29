Jameis Winston Wasn't Offered Steelers Contract Before Saints Deal, GM Says

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday the team didn't make a contract offer to quarterback Jameis Winston before he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

"I can honestly say that we absolutely made no negotiation or any offer to any veteran quarterback," Colbert said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh (via Greg Auman of The Athletic).

                                                                                  

Video Play Button

