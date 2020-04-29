NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Gordon Hayward, Brandon Ingram, More

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Sorry, but the NBA's 2020 free agency won't be re-shaping the league.

There's no marquee players like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard on the board this season to drive the speculation market crazy leading up to the summer.

Anthony Davis would have been the prize of this year's free agent class, but there's no indication that he'll do anything but resign with the Los Angeles Lakers for a blockbuster contract.

That said, there's still a slew of players that genuinely help a team get to that next level.

Here's a quick look at where a few of the biggest dominoes will fall.

Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

Things just haven't been the same for Gordon Hayward since he signed with the Boston Celtics as a free agent back in 2017.

Sure, he got the big payday he wanted with a four-year, $128 million deal, but nothing has been the same for the 6'8" forward since he broke his left ankle just five minutes into his debut as a Celtic.

The former All Star was out for the entire 2017-18 season and had lackluster return to action the following year, averaging just 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 72 games.

He seemed to be returning to form this past season, pouring in 17.3 points, grabbing a career-high 6.5 rebounds and dishing out 4.1 assists.

But he was sidelined again back in November with a fractured left hand.

Injuries aside, Hayward is a fit in Boston and Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reported after the trade deadline that they want to keep him around.

Before the fallout of the indefinite shutdown, it might have been prudent for Hayward to exercise his player option and test the market for another big contract.

But now, Hayward will likely either opt in and take home $34.2 million or opt out and resign to a long-term deal with the Celtics.

Prediction: Hayward signs with Celtics.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram was on the precipice of greatness before leaving the Lakers, but he really found his stride with the New Orleans Pelicans.

All of NOLA was clamoring for it's prized rookie Zion Williamson, but he had to sit due to a meniscus injury that delayed his debut until Jan. 22.

But while he was out, Ingram stepped up.

Last season, the former No. 2 overall pick improved in every category, averaging career highs in points (24.3), rebounds (6.3) and assists (4.3).

He even improved his free throw percentage, going from 67.5 percent to 85.8 percent.

Ingram's new command of the stat sheet on a nightly basis would have been enough, but he was also awarded his first nod as an All Star for his troubles.

The 22 year old wing is laid back, but he's a gamer, knows how to get buckets and has proven that he can be the centerpiece talent the Pels need alongside Williamson and Lonzo Ball.

But to keep its great young core together in the Big Easy, they'll have to back up the Brinks truck and resign Ingram.

With the blood clots behind him and a proven work ethic, he's showing that he could very well be worth the investment.

Prediction: Ingram signs near max deal with the Pelicans.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors



On a Toronto Raptors team full of great stories, Fred VanVleet is possibly the most inspiring one.

After going undrafted in 2016, he cemented himself as a closer in last season’s NBA Finals and capped that off with a strong showing as a starter in place of Kyle Lowry, averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game.

For all intents and purposes, the 6’1” guard has shown that he’s worthy of a hefty new contract.

Now, it’s up to the Raptors to him the money.

That could be tough, though, considering the damage the current pandemic will do to the cap.

"It sucks because guys work their whole life for this moment, and not just myself," VanVleet told Vivek Jacob of Complex. "Obviously, we’ll all probably take a hit at some point and hopefully the hit is just kinda minimized to just this year and so there’s way to work around that stuff.

"At the end of the day, people’s health and well-being and frame of mind is a lot more important than a couple million here or there because we’re all filthy rich compared to where we came from in the first place, so, I don’t think anyone’s crying over it."

Then there’s Toronto’s willingness to sign its other free agents Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

Who will they prioritize and who will they let walk?

"I’m happy with the year that I put on display and let the business take care of the business," VanVleet said. "I have full faith that everything will work out the way it’s supposed to."

The Raptors don’t want to overpay VanVleet, but they likely won’t let him walk either.

Prediction: VanVleet signs with the Raptors.







