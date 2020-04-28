Report: LaMelo Ball Declares for 2020 NBA Draft After One Season in Australia

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

There will apparently be two Ball brothers in the NBA during the 2020-21 campaign.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported LaMelo Ball declared for the 2020 NBA draft after he played for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian NBL for one season. Charania noted Ball was included in the "professional" category of the list of early entry candidates that NBA teams received Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

