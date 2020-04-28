Report: LaMelo Ball Declares for 2020 NBA Draft After One Season in Australia

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. LaMelo Ball's bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia. The 18-year-old American, who joined Illawarra as part of the NBL's Next Stars program, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

There will apparently be two Ball brothers in the NBA during the 2020-21 campaign.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported LaMelo Ball declared for the 2020 NBA draft after he played for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian NBL for one season. Charania noted Ball was included in the "professional" category of the list of early entry candidates that NBA teams received Tuesday.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

