Peter Guber's 2018 Warriors Championship Ring Sells for $80K at Auction

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 16: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors receives his 2018 NBA finals Championship ring from Owner Peter Guber on October 16, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

All it cost to own a piece of Golden State Warriors history was $80,000.

Fans were given the chance to bid on Warriors co-executive chairman Peter Guber's 2018 championship ring as part of Fanatics' All-In Challenge raising money for COVID-19 relief through charitable programs Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Bidding started at $50,000 and ended at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday with a winning total of $80,000.

Guber is one of a number of celebrities who offered once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and head-turning memorabilia to the All-In Challenge, which raised more than $23 million as of Tuesday night.

Golden State's 2018 championship ring was the first in NBA history to feature a twist-off, reversible top.

"Twisting off the top reveals the 'Strengths in Numbers' slogan as 'The Town' logo top is surrounded by 74 sapphires and diamonds on each side, signifying the Warriors' win total that season," the bidding page described. "Fifty-six stones on the team side commemorates the Warriors' 56 years in the Bay Area, as the 58 stones on the other side celebrates their regular-season win total."

The Warriors swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals behind the combined efforts of players such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

It was their second straight title and third in a stretch of four years as a modern-day dynasty in the NBA.

