Peter Guber's 2018 Warriors Championship Ring Sells for $80K at Auction

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

All it cost to own a piece of Golden State Warriors history was $80,000.



Fans were given the chance to bid on Warriors co-executive chairman Peter Guber's 2018 championship ring as part of Fanatics' All-In Challenge raising money for COVID-19 relief through charitable programs Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Bidding started at $50,000 and ended at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday with a winning total of $80,000.

Guber is one of a number of celebrities who offered once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and head-turning memorabilia to the All-In Challenge, which raised more than $23 million as of Tuesday night.

Golden State's 2018 championship ring was the first in NBA history to feature a twist-off, reversible top.

"Twisting off the top reveals the 'Strengths in Numbers' slogan as 'The Town' logo top is surrounded by 74 sapphires and diamonds on each side, signifying the Warriors' win total that season," the bidding page described. "Fifty-six stones on the team side commemorates the Warriors' 56 years in the Bay Area, as the 58 stones on the other side celebrates their regular-season win total."

The Warriors swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals behind the combined efforts of players such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

It was their second straight title and third in a stretch of four years as a modern-day dynasty in the NBA.