Warriors Rumors: Deni Avdija Drew 'Long Look' from Scouts in NBA Draft Prep

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors hold the NBA's worst record by a full four games in the midst of the Association's suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if the regular season resumes, the Dubs have the inside track on finishing with the league's worst win-loss mark, which would guarantee them finishing anywhere from first through fifth in the NBA draft lottery.

The Warriors should come away with a promising prospect no matter where they choose, and one candidate is Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija, a prospect on whom Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Golden State has done plenty of homework thus far.

"In 2018-19, it was mostly NBA scouts crossing the Atlantic to observe Avdija. In 2019-20, those trips were upgraded, as a procession of general managers took seats in mostly smallish gyms. The Warriors, according to multiple league sources, were among those taking a long look," Poole wrote.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has the 6'8" forward fifth on his big board and wrote that "the consensus assessment of Avdija suggests he's one of the lowest-risk prospects due to his physical profile (6'8"), well-rounded skill set, promising defensive outlook and experience at different level overseas."

Wasserman also mocked Avdija second overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in his latest mock draft.

The noise connecting Avdija to the Warriors has been noticeable in recent weeks, with Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reporting in early April that the team would take a "hard look" at him if they landed anywhere from No. 2 through No. 5 in the draft. If the Warriors finish No. 1, the pick is expected to be Georgia's Anthony Edwards.

That same source also told Letourneau that Avdija could end up finishing No. 2 on the Warriors' big board.

As ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote, Avdija "has long been considered the top international prospect in his age group" and has the ability to move "seamlessly between point guard and power forward." He also gave credit to Avdija's improving defense.

Avdija could be a great fit down low with Draymond Green if the Warriors choose to roll out small-ball lineups with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

At the very least, he could carve out a sizable role in the frontcourt to start as the Dubs look to return to their winning ways following a lost season because of injuries (e.g., Curry and Thompson) and departures (e.g., Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala).