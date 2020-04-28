Chris Paul Talks Viral Michael Jordan Kids Camp Video: 'He Wrong for That'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

We all know the meme that accompanies this picture.

However, some may not know the full backstory of the meme. Once at a kids basketball camp, Chris Paul made a bet with Michael Jordan that if he missed three shots at Around the World, the entire camp would get free Jordans.

His Airness proceeded to sink every shot, and the campers went home empty-handed. CP3 relived that story in an interview on the Jumpman Instagram page Monday while talking to Sage Steele:

Steele: "Well I did hear or I did see the video, I think it was a while back when you, what was it? You were at a school."

Paul: "We were in Santa Barbara and he damn made them shots and they just said to hell with the kids, man. So forget him man. He wrong for that."

Steele: "You should have known better than to challenge him. Right?"

Paul: "I should have, right."

Paul laughed about the story on UNINTERRUPTED's After Party series as well, saying he tried to cover Jordan's eyes on the final free throw and he made the shot, "I'm still mad about that."

The lesson: Never, ever bet MJ at anything basketball related. He will win. Even if it means sending kids home disappointed.