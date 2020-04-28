Eli Manning's Super Bowl 46 MVP Convertible Sells for $140K at Auction

Al Bello/Getty Images

The 2012 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible awarded to former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for being named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVI sold for $140,000 as part of an auction for Fanatics' All In Challenge on Tuesday night. There were 29 bids in total.

Manning, who retired in January, completed 30 of his 40 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions to help lead the Giants to a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Feb. 5, 2012.

Here are some perks for winning the auction along with other details from the car's official auction listing:

Personally delivered by Eli Manning

Color is Titanium with black leather interior

5,830 miles

100 percent of the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Fanatics created the All In Challenge to help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic:

"The All In Challenge aims to be the world's largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food."

Super Bowl XLVI marked Manning's second championship. He also guided the Giants to a 17-14 triumph over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in 2008. He was named MVP for that game as well.