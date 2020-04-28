Premier League Reportedly Hopes to Finish Season by End of July Amid COVID-19

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Premier League could be nearing a return.

"The league is hopeful of a potential 8 June restart and finishing at the end of July to fit in with UEFA's European competition plans," BBC Sport's Dan Roan and Laura Scott reported Monday. "This would require full training to begin by 18 May."

The season was suspended March 13 because of growing public safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A separate report Saturday stated the Premier League plans to resume its season at "approved" stadiums as soon as the government permits it:

According to Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged people to continue social distancing, though he said the UK is "making progress" and "beginning to turn the tide" against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I personally have been in talks with the Premier League, with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community," Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden said (h/t Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports). "But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance."

On March 19, it was announced the 2020-21 season would be delayed to allow the 2019-20 season to be completed.

Premier League clubs are scheduled to hold a conference call Friday to further explore how to return to game play in empty stadiums.

Liverpool sits at the top of the league table with a 25-point lead on second-place Manchester City.