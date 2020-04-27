WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27April 28, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27
As WWE approached the special edition of WWE Money in the Bank inside WWE Corporate Headquarters, the April 27 edition of Monday Night Raw was wholly focused on building to the May 10 pay-per-view.
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins signed the contract for their WWE Championship clash. The Monday Night Messiah wanted to rebound from his loss to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36 and would do anything to get an advantage against the new champion.
Shayna Baszler, Asuka and Nia Jax clashed ahead of their participation in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Only one woman could continue to build momentum toward MITB.
Zelina Vega's impressive trio of Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory needed to rebound after some tough losses. Aleister Black wanted to continue his dominant run. The Street Profits continued to build their title reign toward a clash with their most dangerous rivals, The Viking Raiders.
This episode of Raw had potential to jump-start the red brand, which needed new excitement. Big moments and matches needed to define the show.
Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and Apollo Crews vs. Andrade, Garza and Theory
Montel Vontavious Porter introduced the three Raw competitors who would fight in the Money in the Bank ladder match: Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and Apollo Crews. Zelina interrupted to challenged the three men, asking them to give up their opportunities to Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory.
This started a brawl that turned into a six-man tag team match. Mysterio showed off his athleticism, making sure the entire Vega crew was off balance. The heels managed to isolate The Dutch Destroyer to get the upper hand.
Crews finally got the hot tag and went off. He was poised to take down Theory, but chaos ensued. The underdog recovered and laid out El Idolo with a powerbomb to take the win.
Result
Mysterio, Black and Crews def. Andrade, Garza and Theory by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
Crews feels like the odd man out right now in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but WWE knows this. That is why he will be a central figure in the build. Many will make fun of Crews, who will look to prove his true worth at Money in the Bank.
Vega has formed a stable out of necessity to keep a group of heels wrestling every week on a depleted roster. This was not an exciting match, but it was a solid showcase of key athletes who could be relevant down the line.