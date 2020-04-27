WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE approached the special edition of WWE Money in the Bank inside WWE Corporate Headquarters, the April 27 edition of Monday Night Raw was wholly focused on building to the May 10 pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins signed the contract for their WWE Championship clash. The Monday Night Messiah wanted to rebound from his loss to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36 and would do anything to get an advantage against the new champion.

Shayna Baszler, Asuka and Nia Jax clashed ahead of their participation in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Only one woman could continue to build momentum toward MITB.

Zelina Vega's impressive trio of Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory needed to rebound after some tough losses. Aleister Black wanted to continue his dominant run. The Street Profits continued to build their title reign toward a clash with their most dangerous rivals, The Viking Raiders.

This episode of Raw had potential to jump-start the red brand, which needed new excitement. Big moments and matches needed to define the show.