Tim Tebow, Billy Donovan Among Stars Announced for 2020 Florida Hall of Fame

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

** FILE ** In this Aug. 30, 2008 file photo, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow looks for a receiver during the first half of a football game against Hawaii in Gainesville, Fla. Tebow didn't have the same gaudy numbers this season as he did last year, but he might have been even more valuable to the top-ranked Gators. If voters see it the same way, Tebow would become the second player to win the Heisman Trophy in consecutive years. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
John Raoux/Associated Press

An impressive college football career has earned Tim Tebow induction to the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame:

Tebow headlines the nine-person 2020 class that was announced Monday.

The full class includes Andrew DeClercq (basketball), Shaune Fraser (men's swimming and diving), Brandon James (football), Mariam Kevkhishvili (track and field), Hamid Mirzadeh (tennis), Brandon Spikes (football), Gemma Spofforth (swimming) and Billy Donovan (basketball).

Eight of the entrees have been deemed Gator Greats by the university's F Club, while Donovan is considered an honorary letterwinner after coaching the men's basketball team from 1996-2015.

    

