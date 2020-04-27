Tim Tebow, Billy Donovan Among Stars Announced for 2020 Florida Hall of Fame

John Raoux/Associated Press

An impressive college football career has earned Tim Tebow induction to the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame:

Tebow headlines the nine-person 2020 class that was announced Monday.

The full class includes Andrew DeClercq (basketball), Shaune Fraser (men's swimming and diving), Brandon James (football), Mariam Kevkhishvili (track and field), Hamid Mirzadeh (tennis), Brandon Spikes (football), Gemma Spofforth (swimming) and Billy Donovan (basketball).

Eight of the entrees have been deemed Gator Greats by the university's F Club, while Donovan is considered an honorary letterwinner after coaching the men's basketball team from 1996-2015.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.