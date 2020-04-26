Michael Jordan Recalls 'The Shot' Celebration: 'All You F--kers Go to Hell'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 27, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 6: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Charlotte Hornets on May 6, 1998 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Millions have seen The Shot.

Now they know exactly what Michael Jordan was thinking as he sunk it, propelling the Chicago Bulls over the Cleveland Cavaliers and into the second round of the 1989 NBA playoffs:

"Get the f--k out of here. Go f--kin' anywhere, but you're outta here," Jordan said during the third episode of ESPN's The Last Dance on Sunday. "Whoever's not with us, all you f--kers go to hell."

"They had Craig Ehlo on me at the time," Michael Jordan added, "which honestly, was a mistake. The guy that played me better was Ron Harper."

As it turns out, Harper agreed with MJ:

The Bulls would eventually see their 1988-89 campaign end in six games to the rival Detroit Pistons during the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, Chicago's dynasty began in earnest the season after next—notching the first of six championships starting 1990-91.

Video Play Button

The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary series examining Jordan and the Bulls' dynasty with an emphasis on their 1997-98 run. ESPN will air two episodes every Sunday night through May 17.

