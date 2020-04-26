D.J. Fluker Released by Seahawks After Damien Lewis Taken in 2020 NFL Draft

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks released offensive tackle D.J. Fluker, the 29-year-old announced through Twitter on Sunday evening:

The Seahawks selected former LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. The two moves are perceived to be linked:

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Seattle will clear $3.6 million in cap space and take on $500,000 in dead money.

The Alabama product was originally selected 11th overall in the 2013 NFL draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, with whom he played until 2016. He signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in March 2017 before landing with the Seahawks ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Fluker appeared in 24 games (23 starts) for Seattle, including 14 appearances (all starts) last season.

"[Lewis] won't take a back seat to anybody," head coach Pete Carroll said after the draft, per Seahawks Wire's Andy Patton. "He's going to come in here and battle for it. We feel really good. That's really part of the reason why we took him. We want him to come in here and battle to play. All of that competition will make us better."

Lewis is placed behind 32-year-old Mike Iupati on the Seahawks' depth chart, per ESPN.