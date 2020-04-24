Georgia's Kirby Smart: Other Coaches Warn Recruits SEC Football Is 'Too Tough'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets quarterback Jake Fromm (11) after a touchdown pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

Kirby Smart believes football programs outside of the SEC utilize an interesting recruiting pitch, telling young players they would have a better chance to advance their careers if they don't join the SEC because it's too competitive and physical. 

The Georgia Bulldogs coach revealed his theory during an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Tom VanHaaren of ESPN):

"But that's not the way the NFL GMs are looking at it, and that's not the way the NFL coaches are looking at it. They want to take kids that want to compete at the highest level, that want to go play in those big-time matchups, and that's what the kids want. They want to go play in the biggest games in the biggest pieces, and that's what they aspire to do. So, for a coach in another conference to sell, 'Hey, it might be an easier path to come over here and go this way,' it just speaks volumes."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Kirby Smart calls out opposing coaches for saying ‘it’s better to not go to the SEC because it’s too tough’

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Kirby Smart calls out opposing coaches for saying ‘it’s better to not go to the SEC because it’s too tough’

    DawgNation
    via DawgNation

    Draft's Top Remaining Players 👀

    @nfldraftscout has you covered with the best players left on the board ahead of Rounds 2 and 3

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Draft's Top Remaining Players 👀

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Day 2 Be Jalen Hurts’ Time in 2020 NFL Draft?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Will Day 2 Be Jalen Hurts’ Time in 2020 NFL Draft?

    Stormin in Norman
    via Stormin in Norman

    After SEC sets first-round record, Kirby Smart mocks coaches that tell recruits it’s easier to get to the NFL by taking ‘easier path’

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    After SEC sets first-round record, Kirby Smart mocks coaches that tell recruits it’s easier to get to the NFL by taking ‘easier path’

    Michael Wayne Bratton
    via Saturday Down South