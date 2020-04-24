Georgia's Kirby Smart: Other Coaches Warn Recruits SEC Football Is 'Too Tough'

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Kirby Smart believes football programs outside of the SEC utilize an interesting recruiting pitch, telling young players they would have a better chance to advance their careers if they don't join the SEC because it's too competitive and physical.

The Georgia Bulldogs coach revealed his theory during an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Tom VanHaaren of ESPN):

"But that's not the way the NFL GMs are looking at it, and that's not the way the NFL coaches are looking at it. They want to take kids that want to compete at the highest level, that want to go play in those big-time matchups, and that's what the kids want. They want to go play in the biggest games in the biggest pieces, and that's what they aspire to do. So, for a coach in another conference to sell, 'Hey, it might be an easier path to come over here and go this way,' it just speaks volumes."

