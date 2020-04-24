Chase Young Says He's Going to 'Work the Hardest' to Make Impact with Redskins

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Chase Young won't have to travel too far for work as he makes his transition to the NFL.

The No. 2 overall pick by Washington out of Cheltenham, Maryland, grew up just 20 minutes from FedEx Field, which made his draft night even more special. As the Ohio State product celebrated the accomplishment at his childhood home, Washington fans spread out around his house, waiting in the rain to cheer the team's latest addition and the potential that comes with it.

Young already knows what he'll have to do to make good on that potential and is ready for the challenge.



"I feel like we're going to be a great D-line full of first-rounders," Young said, per Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, "and I'm going to be a sponge and work the hardest to be a guy who can make an impact with those guys."



The edge-rusher said hearing his name called was "just an exciting, exciting moment."

Washington reportedly turned down multiple offers for the No. 2 pick, including an aggressive pitch from the Atlanta Falcons, who also coveted Young. The team refused to move down with new head coach Ron Rivera looking to add speed on defense.

Young certainly fits that build. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller named him the top prospect available in the draft, and he was the only one on his big board to earn a 100 grade.

As Washington made its selection, Young was on the phone with Rivera, who then spoke to Young's father for several minutes while the No. 2 pick soaked in the moment. Washington owner Dan Snyder called the family shortly thereafter.

Those are just the first of many calls Young expects to take part in over the next few days. While NFL facilities remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the defensive end told the media he'll reach out to as many of his new teammates as possible to start preparing for practices, whenever they're allowed to resume.

"I'm just trying to be the best player I can be," Young said when asked about the expectations that come with being a top pick.

Rivera will now have the luxury of pairing Young up front with stars Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis as he looks to rebuild Washington after nine years in Carolina.

This is the fourth consecutive year Washington has selected a defensive player in the first round, and Young is the 11th such player since 1999. Seven of the previous 10 have earned at least one Pro Bowl selection during their career, per the team's website.

Rivera and Snyder believe Young will continue that trend and apparently could not be convinced otherwise.