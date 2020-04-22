Chase Young Rumors: Falcons Attempted to Trade for No. 2 Pick to Draft Star DE

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to move up in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft and have reached out to Washington to gauge its interest in moving the No. 2 overall selection, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer:

Glazer reported that while Atlanta has been aggressive, Washington hasn't seemed interested in trading down.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is expected to become the second player taken after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow when the draft kicks off.

The Falcons are currently slated to make their first pick at No. 16 overall, however, they do own two fourth-round picks. Atlanta has already added an edge rusher by agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal with Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency.

That hasn't stopped the team from looking to add at the position, apparently. Especially with a potential generational talent like Young up for grabs. One thing that's especially noteworthy here, however, is that it appears the report of Atlanta's interest is coming straight from Washington.

"Washington Redskins sources tell me that many teams—including teams all the way back like the Atlanta Falcons. They actually called trying to trade all the way up to No. 2 to draft Chase Young," Glazer reported. "Chase Young is regarded as possibly the best prospect to come out on that side of the ball in the last 10 years."

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding what the Miami Dolphins might do with the No. 5 pick as well as reported offers for the Detroit Lions to trade down from No. 3. This marks this first time since the NFL Combine the No. 2 pick has been openly discussed.

Even still, Glazer makes it clear Washington has little interest in moving down. With head coach Ron Rivera entering his first year with the franchise, taking a player he can build around on defense like Young makes plenty of sense.

That didn't stop Atlanta from doing its due diligence. It just reportedly hasn't amounted to much.