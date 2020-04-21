Buying or Selling Latest 2020 NFL Draft Rumors, Buzz

0 of 8

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Quarterbacks, positional-value debates and trades understandably headline the late buzz prior to the NFL draft.

It isn't called "smokescreen season" for no reason, and that will only increase with less than a week before Commissioner Roger Goodell begins the 2020 draft from his basement in Westchester County, New York, on Thursday.

Buzz can originate anywhere from front offices to prospects' representatives. The NFL certainly doesn't mind the intrigue, which gets an additional boost this year via the event's all-virtual format.

Below, let's buy or sell the most notable rumors and buzz making the rounds.

Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.