NFL Rumors: Dolphins Want to Trade for Lions' No. 3 Pick Without Giving Up No. 5

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores smiles during a post- game news conference following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 38-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins could be aggressive in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft in an attempt to get two top-five picks.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are trying to trade up to the No. 3 spot—currently controlled by the Detroit Lions—without giving up its No. 5 pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Miami wants to move up to take an offensive tackle.

The Dolphins currently hold 14 draft picks, including the Nos. 5, 18 and 26 selections in Thursday's first round.

    

