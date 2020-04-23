Warriors' Draymond Green Says He, Steph, Klay 'Changed the Game Forever'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were the NBA's most dominant team during the previous decade, prompting Draymond Green to proclaim that he, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson altered basketball.

Appearing on the All the Smoke podcast Thursday, Green said the Warriors trio "changed the game forever."

It's hard to dispute that since 2014-15, the Warriors at the very least helped usher in a new era of basketball. They have three of the top 19 offensive efficiency seasons in NBA history, with the 2018-19 squad at No. 2 and 2016-17 squad at No. 4.

Thompson holds NBA records for most points scored in a single quarter (37) and three-pointers made in a game (14). He's tied with Curry for most three-pointers made in a single postseason (98). Curry is the NBA's all-time single-season leader in three-pointers made (402).

Green has been the perfect complement to Thompson and Curry because of his defensive versatility. He's famous for being able to defend all five positions, including occasionally doing it on a single play.

Even before Golden State added Kevin Durant in 2016, the franchise won an NBA title in 2014-15 and set a league record with 73 victories in 2015-16.