Nets Rumors: Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson Among Candidates for HC Job

Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and interim coach Jacque Vaughn are reportedly among the names the Brooklyn Nets have discussed hiring to replace Kenny Atkinson as head coach.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Nets are not expected to fully ramp up their search until after the 2019-20 season is completed—whether that's via a cancellation or completion later this summer.

