Nets Rumors: Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson Among Candidates for HC Job

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the second half of the NBA season opener against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on October 17, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and interim coach Jacque Vaughn are reportedly among the names the Brooklyn Nets have discussed hiring to replace Kenny Atkinson as head coach.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Nets are not expected to fully ramp up their search until after the 2019-20 season is completed—whether that's via a cancellation or completion later this summer.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

