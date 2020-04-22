Poll: 75 Percent of ADs Believe CFB Season Will Be Delayed Amid COVID-19

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

While administrators remain optimistic about the prospect of staging a 2020 college football season, that optimism evaporates when it comes to kicking off the year as scheduled in late August and early September.

According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy on Wednesday, 99 percent of the respondents in a poll of 114 FBS athletic directors "believe a season will be played in one form or another." However, 75 percent of the ADs are expecting a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

