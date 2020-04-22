Poll: 75 Percent of ADs Believe CFB Season Will Be Delayed Amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: A detail of the orange goal marker in the endzone as the Florida State Seminoles play the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Discover Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 1, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

While administrators remain optimistic about the prospect of staging a 2020 college football season, that optimism evaporates when it comes to kicking off the year as scheduled in late August and early September.

According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy on Wednesday, 99 percent of the respondents in a poll of 114 FBS athletic directors "believe a season will be played in one form or another." However, 75 percent of the ADs are expecting a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

