NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Predictions for DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka, More

DeMar DeRozan

There's a lot of uncertainty around the league due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there's one thing that's already known: DeMar DeRozan in not happy in San Antonio.

Despite averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season for the Spurs, DeRozan doesn't seem the be the offensive centerpiece the team had hoped for when they traded for him in 2018.

He shot a career-high 52.6 percent from the field, so he's efficient, but he doesn't shoot three-pointers in a league that almost demands it.

In 61 games, he only averaged .5 attempts from behind the arc and made just 26.7 percent of them.

DeRozan is in the final year of a five-year, $139 million deal he signed in 2016, so he has a player option for $27.7 million.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, if the four-time All Star can't come to an extension agreement with San Antonio, he will decline his player option and become a free agent.

Haynes also reported that if DeRozan does hit the market, the New York Knicks might be interested in signing him.

Considering that the cap space teams have entering a free agency period depends on the revenue from the previous season, it's difficult to predict what teams will have the money to spend on a free agent like DeRozan.

That said, the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat are teams expected to have cap room this summer.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Orlando Magic "expressed interest" in a trade for DeRozan late last year, so they could still find a way to land him.

Prediction: DeRozan signs with Detroit.

Serge Ibaka

While Fred VanVleet might be the Toronto Raptors most important player to retain during this summer's free agency period, Serge Ibaka should be number two on that list.

After helping Toronto win its first-ever championship last season, Ibaka is very happy and wants to stay put.

"I'm gonna stay bro. This place is beautiful," Ibaka said during an Instagram chat per Yahoo Sports' William Lou. "It's a beautiful city, beautiful people here, and we have one of the best teams, so why leave? Go where?"

Ibaka has played well for the Raptors, averaging a career-best 16 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds.

He showed a lot of versatility this past year, playing significant minutes at center and stepping up when asked to start in place of Marc Gasol.

The 30-year old big is in the final year of a three-year, $64 million deal and should be able to get the contract he's looking for to stay in Toronto.

Prediction: Ibaka signs with Toronto.

Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell's ascension as a player is both good and bad for the Los Angeles Clippers.

In three seasons, he's improved every facet of his game, going from averaging 11 points and 4.0 rebounds per game to career-highs of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The scary part is that Harrell is able to deliver those stats as a reserve.

That could spell trouble for the Clippers.

With everything they've invested in the dynamic duo of Leonard and George, there's very little left to be able to keep Harrell.

Somehow, they were able to keep perennial Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams with a three-year, $24 million extension back in 2018.

L.A. shouldn't expect to be able to keep Harrell at the same bargain rate.

Despite the fact that he's a 6-foot-7 center, Harrell could command a deal in the four-year, $80 million range, according to reports by The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Harrell isn't an anchor on defense, but he's great at drawing charges and blocking shots.

He's also expanded his game offensively and isn't just bound by his chemistry with Williams off the bench.

He can create his own shot and he bullish and strong in the post.

There are quite a few teams around the league that could use Harrell's services, so the Clippers will be in a precarious situation.

Do they see Harrell as more than just a star bench player or could he be a starter that they can lean on?

They'll have to answer that question and more if they want to keep him in L.A.

The Charlotte Hornets should have the cap space to go after Harrell and chances are, they will.

Prediction: Harrell signs with Charlotte.