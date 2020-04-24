Should Every Lottery Team Buy or Sell Heading into 2020 Draft?

0 of 14

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Each front office enters the NBA draft with a clear path set for the ensuing season.

Sure, opportunities like the one that came the Los Angeles Clippers' way last season can change the battle plans of franchises across the league, forcing general managers such as Sam Presti of the Oklahoma City Thunder to alter their plans on the fly.

Without a landscape-altering move like the one that helped Paul George join Kawhi Leonard in L.A., though, a front office can set out upon that predetermined path.

A team can function as a buyer for many reasons, whether because of an owner in need of placating, an aging core or a superstar who's unenthused by recent playoff failures. Whatever the case may be, a buying front office is tasked with using the available resources and improving the core to drive deep into the playoffs.

As for the sellers, time is on their side. Either due to front-office turnover or the patience of an owner or superstar, a general manager of a seller can focus on the long game, completing a roster that can contend for years to come.

Some teams don't fit into either category and are content to stand pat. This unusual set of circumstances emerges when an organization has already invested heavily in a developing group of blue-chippers and needs to step back and evaluate exactly what its diligence has bought it. The clock is ticking on such a group, but it still has time to assess the makeup of its roster.