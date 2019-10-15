Bogdan Bogdanovic Says Kings Offered Him 4-Year, $51.4M Contract Extension

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 14: Bogdan Bogdanovic #8 of the Sacramento Kings drives around Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz in a preseason game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Bogdan Bogdanovic said the Sacramento Kings have offered him a four-year, $51.4 million contract extension—the maximum allowable—but he has not yet committed to a decision. 

"I would like to stay," Bogdanovic said, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. "Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It's a great group of guys. I'm happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don't want to rush anything."

  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    What We Learned in Dominant Preseason Win vs. Jazz

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    What We Learned in Dominant Preseason Win vs. Jazz

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Three Predictions for Harrison Barnes

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Three Predictions for Harrison Barnes

    A Royal Pain
    via A Royal Pain

    Division Preview - Last Year's Clippers Were Difficult Enough

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Division Preview - Last Year's Clippers Were Difficult Enough

    A Royal Pain
    via A Royal Pain

    5 Biggest Questions for the Kings

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    5 Biggest Questions for the Kings

    FanSided
    via FanSided