Bogdan Bogdanovic Says Kings Offered Him 4-Year, $51.4M Contract Extension

Bogdan Bogdanovic Says Kings Offered Him 4-Year, $51.4M Contract ExtensionOctober 16, 2019
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
Bogdan Bogdanovic said the Sacramento Kings have offered him a four-year, $51.4 million contract extension—the maximum allowable—but he has not yet committed to a decision.
"I would like to stay," Bogdanovic said, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. "Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It's a great group of guys. I'm happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don't want to rush anything."
