Vikings Rumors: Everson Griffen 'Probably' Won't Re-Sign with Minnesota as FA

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 21, 2020

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive end Everson Griffen has played the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, but signs point to the 32-year-old playing elsewhere next year. 

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the following on Tuesday, noting the door isn't completely shut on a return yet:

The four-time Pro Bowler amassed eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 for the Vikings, who finished 10-6 and reached the NFC Divisional Round.    

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

