Vikings Rumors: Everson Griffen 'Probably' Won't Re-Sign with Minnesota as FA

Free-agent defensive end Everson Griffen has played the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, but signs point to the 32-year-old playing elsewhere next year.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the following on Tuesday, noting the door isn't completely shut on a return yet:

The four-time Pro Bowler amassed eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 for the Vikings, who finished 10-6 and reached the NFC Divisional Round.

