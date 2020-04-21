Vikings Rumors: Everson Griffen 'Probably' Won't Re-Sign with Minnesota as FA

Vikings Rumors: Everson Griffen 'Probably' Won't Re-Sign with Minnesota as FAApril 21, 2020
Free-agent defensive end Everson Griffen has played the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, but signs point to the 32-year-old playing elsewhere next year.
Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported the following on Tuesday, noting the door isn't completely shut on a return yet:
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
Source close to the situation said free-agent DE Everson Griffen is "probably" gone from #Vikings but that it's not out of the possibility he could re-sign if Vikings don't get a pass rusher they like in draft. Griffen last month put out a statement that he wouldn't be back.
The four-time Pro Bowler amassed eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 for the Vikings, who finished 10-6 and reached the NFC Divisional Round.
