B/R Staff Roundtable: Fantasy Fight Island MMA Draft!

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

Henry Cejudo vs. Alex Vokanovski

Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey

Thiago Santos vs. Dominick Reyes

Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whitaker

The first thing you need to know about my Fight Island card is that you'll absolutely have to pay the standard ESPN+ PPV fee to watch the fights. I didn't get into this fantasy Fight Island business to run a charity here, people, and I don't think the 80% of the imaginary take I'll receive for being the overlord of Fight Island or the 20% or less that goes to the fighters should be shorted during this difficult time period.

We should be making sacrifices right now, starting with all of you.

Second, you should probably know that after I rigged our B/R lottery system to secure the No. 1 overall pick, I immediately began asking myself who I should pit Conor McGregor against in the main event of my Fight Island card. Let's be honest, McGregor is easily the most popular MMA superstar on the planet, so all I needed to do was find him a quality opponent.

Since we already saw him fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, I picked "BMF" champ Jorge Masvidal. Both are great matchups but I wanted the most violent striking contest possible over that thing Khabib does so I chose the UFC's King of Swag.

Additionally, since I'm the de facto ruler of my imaginary Fight Island kingdom, McGregor vs. Masvidal is for Masvidal's BMF belt.

The next thing I wanted to secure was another UFC "champ champ" trying to do something big. Henry Cejudo was only the fourth fighter ever to simultaneously hold two UFC championships at the same time, and he's been throwing shade lately about moving up to featherweight to take on that division's champ Alexander Volkanovski.

So the co-main event is also a UFC title fight: Cejudo vs. Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight crown.

Do you love trash fights? Well, I love them way more than you do, so I got Ronda Rousey to come back into the Octagon one more time to finally face Cris Cyborg for the first-ever UFC trash fight title.

There was a time when Rousey vs. Cyborg was one of the biggest possible fights in combat sports. Five years later, it would mean virtually nothing to either of them. But Cyborg still wants the fight, so I'm happy to provide it for her on my island.

Finally, with such an amazing card already locked up, I wanted to focus my last two picks on finding the best possible divisional matchups that could be made in the two weight classes I care about most.

That's when I grabbed the top two UFC light heavyweight and middleweight contenders per that company's official rankings. Thiago Santos vs. Dominick Reyes at 205 pounds and Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whitaker at 185 pounds rounds my card out, and since I'm the Lord of the Flies in this make-believe world, both of these fights are for interim gold.

Look, my card has something for everyone. It features two UFC champ champs, the only BMF champ, half of WMMA's Mount Rushmore and a couple of top-notch divisional matchups that could legitimately be for interim titles under the right set of circumstances.

Promotional tagline?

Fight Island: Five Fights. Five Titles. You're Welcome.





