Kamaru Usman Silences Colby Covington and Becomes Welterweight King at UFC 245

What do you think Georges St-Pierre thought about all this?

In February, St-Pierre retired from pro MMA. After a record nine title defenses over more than six total years as champ, GSP rode into the sunset as easily the greatest welterweight in history.

So the main event Saturday at UFC 245 was a fitting bookend to the year. With champ Kamaru Usman in his first title defense and with Colby Covington wearing interim gold earlier this year until he was stripped for inactivity—and with identical 15-1 pro records heading into Las Vegas—this was the crowning of a new kingpin at 170 pounds, one who could prowl the top of the division for years to come.

It wasn't always easy. After a politically charged war of words nearly as grueling as the 24 minutes and 10 seconds of Octagon time they racked up, Usman tenderized and then brutalized the shrill but game Covington to retain his title and cement his status as the planet's best 170-pound fighter. It was the latest finish ever in a UFC welterweight fight.

"This one's not just for me; this one's for the entire world right now," Usman told broadcaster Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. "I heard 'Colby's in his head. Colby's this. Colby's that. He's gonna fight emotional.' I'm telling you guys right now: I'm the best in the world because my mind is stronger than everyone else's in the division."

It was refreshing to watch the fight between these two finally play out in the literal sense. The contest was a battle of attrition, a striking match between two wrestlers whose bases were so formidable as to spur a pre-emptive stalemate. The bout contained no takedown attempts.

There were no knockdowns, either, at least not until the final two minutes. Although in fairness, the emphatic late ending, while surely satisfying to many, overshadows the fact that this fight was a close, back-and-forth affair for much of its lifespan.

In the early stages, Covington was busier and outlanded the champ, while Usman's shots were more accurate. Both men used strong, popping jabs to good effect. Usman was methodical, almost plodding at times, while Covington's output came in bursts, usually in the form of big punch combinations. Usman's unbroken chin no-sold even Covington's sharpest shots.

The central storyline of the action was Usman's body work. A diving right uppercut and a front kick found the mark time and again, with the Nigerian-American seeming to dig his toes into his opponent's guts.

The give and take went on for a good portion of the fight. As the third round wore on, Usman landed a nasty straight right, which in real time was unremarkable. Usman throws a lot of nasty punches.

This one proved pivotal, though. In between rounds, Covington told his coaches: "I broke my jaw."

Nevertheless, Covington answered the bell in the fourth like the MMA fighter that he is. In the opening moments of the championship rounds, and perhaps with his condition in mind, Covington seemed to make a decision to just kinda say, you know, forget it. He charged forward, swinging for the fences, and got the better of enough exchanges to at least call the outcome of the round into question.

On the judges' scorecards, only one had Usman in the lead going into the final round.

Covington began the final frame with the same energy as he had in the fourth. Could he beat Kamaru freaking Usman with a broken jaw? But now, finally, the champion's slow burn finally reached full boil. That hellacious right slammed home, right into the part of Covington's face that was swelling and turning purple before our eyes.

Then it slammed home again. Covington hit the mat but got back up. After the third time, he stayed down.

"I really wanted to knock him out," Usman later told Rogan. "I was saying I want to punish him for 24 minutes, then knock him out in the last minute."

With Usman hammering away, Covington's chances of surviving another 50 seconds didn't look promising. Covington protested referee Marc Goddard's decision to stop the action, but no one was buying it. That couldn't have been an unusual feeling for Covington.

What was unusual was the way Covington ran out of the cage and back to the locker room. Hopefully any broken jaw he might have suffered didn't rob him of a chance to bless the mic after the tough loss.

Usman was generous enough in that regard—in fact, he was generous enough to shout out Brazil, the country that booed Covington out of the arena after he called them all "filthy animals" back in 2017.

"Hey, Brazil!" Usman said. "This is for you guys as well!"

Usman seemed to genuinely dislike Covington in the run-up to the bout, while at the same time doing his level best to stay out of the muck. Will these two fight again? It's possible, but one probably shouldn't hold one's breath for a quick rematch, especially with Jorge Masvidal and others lurking.

At this point, every fight fan and any Google user has all the information they need to make a decision on Covington. Despite the loss, he's an excellent fighter. He'll be back, and he'll be back in precisely the same form he was in during fight week. There will be no face turn, even if circumstances won't allow him to be quite so preening.

And there are plenty of fighters who will be willing to line up and be insulted for the high card slot and relatively robust paycheck a date with Covington—like it or not—will provide for the foreseeable future. So don't worry your head one bit. Covington will surely return to us as soon as he's able to.

In the meantime, Usman and plenty of others are going to enjoy the silence.

