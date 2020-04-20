Michael Jordan Will Reportedly Donate His 'Last Dance' Proceeds to Charity

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan will receive no money from ESPN's 10-part documentary series, The Last Dance.

Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen reported Jordan plans to donate the proceeds he'll receive—estimated to be around $3 million or $4 million—to charity.

Numerous sports fans were eagerly anticipating the documentary when it was first announced in May 2018. That anticipation reached a high point as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to live sports, and ESPN moved up the series from its original June air date.

The first two episodes, which aired Sunday night, drew an average of 6.1 million viewers.

While Jordan won't directly benefit financially as a result of The Last Dance, he's likely to collect less tangible rewards.

For those who watched the Chicago Bulls legend as a player, the entire undertaking will serve as a reminder of why he's almost universally considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Younger generations who are more familiar with the exploits of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, meanwhile, will get a detailed look at Jordan's entire career.