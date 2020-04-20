Draymond Green Says 2017, 2018 Warriors Would Beat 73-9 GSW by 20 Points 'Easy'

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors set the all-time NBA record by finishing the 2015-16 regular season at 73-9, besting the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' 72-10 campaign.

However, All-Star forward Draymond Green believes the 2017, 2018 Warriors rosters were better (Warning: Video contains profanity):

"Honestly, our 2017, 2018 team probably would've beat our 2016 team by 20, 25 points," Green said, starting around the 40:30 mark. "If our 2015-2016 team completely locks in and say, 'listen, we are locked in, let's go play this game,' and the 2017, 2018 teams say, 'we locked in, let's go play this game,' 20 points. Easy."

The biggest difference between those two squads was the addition of Kevin Durant in summer 2016. The Warriors lost the 2016 NBA Finals to Cleveland despite their 73 regular-season wins but went on to win back-to-back championships once Durant arrived. The 31-year-old was the Finals MVP both years.

Durant left Golden State after last season for the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors also lost All-Star guard Klay Thompson for 2019-20 to a torn ACL, while two-team league MVP Stephen Curry missed four months with a broken hand.

As a result, the Warriors are a league-worst 15-50.

Green has been in Golden State his entire career since the organization took him in the second round of the 2012 draft.