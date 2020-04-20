World Series of Poker Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; No New Date Announced

John Locher/Associated Press

The World Series of Poker has been indefinitely postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

Per that report, event organizers are looking at potentially holding the event in the fall, though no dates have been established and the format for the event is also to be determined.

WSOP executive director Ty Stewart released the following statement on the postponement:

"We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being. In the interim, official WSOP competitions are expected to be played online this summer, and we will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnership with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes."

The 51st iteration of the WSOP was scheduled to begin on May 26 at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The main event, a $10,000 no-limit hold 'em tournament, would have begun on July 1. Casinos in Nevada are closed until at least April 30 because of an executive order from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Per the WSOP's release, the main event will be part of any revised schedule.

The Global Casino Championship at Harrah's Cherokee in North Carolina is still scheduled for Aug. 11-13 at this time, while the WSOP Europe at King's Resort in Rozvadov, Czech Republic is also expected to take place in the fall.