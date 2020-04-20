WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 20

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The night’s action kicked off with Aleister Black squaring off with Austin Theory in a Money in the Bank Qualifier.

Black kept Theory off-guard early, even attempting a Black Mass that the newcomer narrowly dodged. Zelina Vega rose from the commentary position and provided a distraction that allowed Theory to send his opponent into the guardrail and seize control of the bout heading into the break.

The aggressor, Theory took the fight to Black and appeared to have him set up for the ATL. Black fought out and applied an armbar, only for Theory to power out and drop Black with a powerbomb. Black scored a small package rollup and mounted a comeback.

He unloaded with a knee strike and springboard moonsault for a near-fall, Theory just barely shooting his shoulder off the mat before the official’s hand could smack the mat again. Theory fought his way back into the match and again set up for the ATL. Black, again, escaped.

A big knee and bridging German suplex followed as the enigmatic antihero gained momentum. Theory evaded a second Black Mass attempt but could not dodge a third as Black cashed his ticket to Money in the Bank.

Result

Black def. Theory

Grade

B+

Analysis

Another week, another excellent in-ring performance by Black, who continues to be the workhorse for the Raw brand.

This week, he was instrumental in the continued growth of Theory as a main roster competitor. He put over the young star’s offense and even had him looking like he might steal a win from the red-hot Black. In the end, though, he fought his way back into the match before kicking Theory into next week to earn his way to Money in the Bank.

It was a strong, hard-hitting and hard-fought match that was enhanced by the commentary team’s efforts to put over both men.

Black’s post-match promo, in which he promised each floor of the WWE corporate building would represent hell for each of his opponents, was excellent and put over the fight that awaits his opponents. Overall, a much better start to the in-ring portion of the show than the promo segement.