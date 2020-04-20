WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 20April 21, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 20
WWE champion Drew McIntyre may have knocked off United States champion Andrade in the main event of last week's Raw, but he was quickly introduced to the next challenger to his throne, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins.
Rollins sent a message loudly and clearly to The Scottish Psychopath to end last week's show, delivering two Stomps to leave McIntyre lying. What response will the top dog on the red brand have to Rollins' attack?
Who will inch one step closer to a guaranteed title opportunity at Money in the Bank when Aleister Black and Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio and Murphy, and MVP and Apollo Crews battle in three qualifying bouts?
Find out the answers to those questions and everything else that went down on the April 20 episode of WWE Raw with this recap of Monday's broadcast.
Drew McIntyre Kicks Off Raw, Zelina Vega and Co. Interrupt
Drew McIntyre kicked off the evening's broadcast, expressing his lack of surprise that Seth Rollins attacked him last week on Raw. He expected it. He issued a challenge to Rollins for a match at Money in the Bank, unfazed by the attack from a week ago.
Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory interrupted. The mouthpiece for the group exchanged barbs with the WWE champion until Andrade attacked from out of nowhere. His upper hand was shortlived, as McIntyre blasted him with the Claymore while Garza and Theory refused Vega's orders to make the save.
McIntyre stood tall while vowing to tear Garza apart later in the show.
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a strange way to kick off the show, not because of McIntyre's challenge to Rollins or Vega interrupting the WWWE champion, but because there are already hints of dissension among Garza, Theory and Andrade just one week after the trio was presented as a united front for the first time.
Yes, it makes sense that Theory would be hesitant to mix it up with McIntyre when he has a match with Aleister Black, but one would assume him and Garza together would fair better than Andrade did alone.
Plus, in completely disregarding Vega's orders, we now have a taste of a trio that is going to brush off her authority and do as it pleases.
After everything that was done to establish the team last week, this was tonally deaf.
Money in the Bank Qualifier: Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory
The night’s action kicked off with Aleister Black squaring off with Austin Theory in a Money in the Bank Qualifier.
Black kept Theory off-guard early, even attempting a Black Mass that the newcomer narrowly dodged. Zelina Vega rose from the commentary position and provided a distraction that allowed Theory to send his opponent into the guardrail and seize control of the bout heading into the break.
The aggressor, Theory took the fight to Black and appeared to have him set up for the ATL. Black fought out and applied an armbar, only for Theory to power out and drop Black with a powerbomb. Black scored a small package rollup and mounted a comeback.
He unloaded with a knee strike and springboard moonsault for a near-fall, Theory just barely shooting his shoulder off the mat before the official’s hand could smack the mat again. Theory fought his way back into the match and again set up for the ATL. Black, again, escaped.
A big knee and bridging German suplex followed as the enigmatic antihero gained momentum. Theory evaded a second Black Mass attempt but could not dodge a third as Black cashed his ticket to Money in the Bank.
Result
Black def. Theory
Grade
B+
Analysis
Another week, another excellent in-ring performance by Black, who continues to be the workhorse for the Raw brand.
This week, he was instrumental in the continued growth of Theory as a main roster competitor. He put over the young star’s offense and even had him looking like he might steal a win from the red-hot Black. In the end, though, he fought his way back into the match before kicking Theory into next week to earn his way to Money in the Bank.
It was a strong, hard-hitting and hard-fought match that was enhanced by the commentary team’s efforts to put over both men.
Black’s post-match promo, in which he promised each floor of the WWE corporate building would represent hell for each of his opponents, was excellent and put over the fight that awaits his opponents. Overall, a much better start to the in-ring portion of the show than the promo segement.
Indi Hartwell vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT competitor, and Australia’s own, Indi Hartwell made her Raw debut this week under the most daunting of circumstances: against a vengeful, unforgiving and brutally violent Shayna Baszler.
Hartwell evaded one attempt to injure her arm and scored a quick rollup for two, which incensed Baszler.
The cagefighter did not miss a second time, stomping down on her opponent’s arm and drawing a referee stoppage.
As the officials and medical staff checked on Hartwell, Baszler pulled her opponent out of the ring and slung her into the guardrail. She sent her into a ladder, then kicked her injured arm, which had been sandwiched between it and the steel steps.
A remorseless Baszler looked on as Hartwell sobbed in pain.
Result
Baszler defeated Hartwell via referee stoppage
Grade
A
Analysis
Everything Baszler has done since WrestleMania has been spot-on.
On that night, she lost the most important match of her career. It crushed her, left her a broken woman and now, she is taking out the emotional and professional frustration on anyone unfortunate enough to square up with her in the ring.
Hartwell probably could have been a little more vocal in selling her injury, but she did a great job of taking her beating and putting over the assault levied by The Queen of Spades.
She remains the favorite to win Money in the Bank and take Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship.
Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink
The team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet looked to erase their disappointing loss to The Viking Raiders a week ago as they battled Brendon Vink and Shane Thorne of NXT.
The babyface team kept the opposition reeling early, using their speed and in-ring creativity to catch them off-guard. Vink momentarily earned control of the match, pulling Ricochet off the ring apron and to the arena floor.
A hot tag to Alexander, though, sparked the babyface comeback and had the new tandem rolling late. A standing shooting star press by Ricochet scored a two-count as Vink broke up the pin.
Ricochet delivered the Recoil to Thorne, who bounced right into the Lumbar Check from Alexander as the popular new dup picked up the win.
Result
Ricochet and Alexander defeated Thorne and Vink
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was exactly what Ricochet and Alexander needed after last week’s inexplicable loss to The Viking Raiders. The match was a fast-paced one that showcased the quickness, athleticism and agility of the babyface team while Vink and Thorne again showed off some above-average team chemistry that might make them valuable to both the main roster and NXT tag team divisions.
Ricochet and Alexander have incredible potential to find stardom as a tag team that they did not necessarily find in singles competition. If it keeps them on the show, wowing audiences with their skills, then good for them.
Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax
A week after losing a Money in the Bank Qualifier against Nia Jax, The Kabuki Warriors’ Kairi Sane sought to right that wrong as she battled The Irresistible Force in a rematch.
Sane started quickly, looking to use her speed and ferocity against Jax but she quickly found herself tossed effortlessly around the ring while her partner, Asuka, watched from backstage.
Jax dominated Sane, pummeling her until the 2017 Mae Young Classic winner and former NXT women’s champion fought back by targeting the previously injured knees of her larger opponent.
A nasty back fist and sliding forearm had Jax reeling but a missed In-Sane Elbow gave way to a Samoan Drop by Jax for the win.
Result
Jax defeated Sane
Grade
B
Analysis
This was better than expected, thanks to the fiery onslaught by Sane late. She reminded the audience of the aggression that made her one of the more popular NXT competitors during her time with that brand. She was tenacious and resilient, surviving Jax’s onslaught and looked like she may pull off the massive upset.
She did not, as Jax remains dominant in her push back to title contention, but it was still a nice little David vs. Goliath match that put over the heel while also exposing a weakness in her surgically repaired knees that others may be able to take advantage of down the road.
Money in the Bank Qualifier: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
MVP took to the squared circle for his Money in the Bank Qualifier against Apollo Crews but before the bout, he cut a confident promo in which he vowed to be in Connecticut for the PPV, regardless of how talented Crews may be.
A fired-up Crews took the fight to his more experienced opponent, delivering a dropkick that sent him to the arena floor. MVP, though, recovered and swept his opponent’s legs, dropping him back-first on the apron and to the mat as the show headed to break.
The former United States champion worked over the back of Crews with a camel clutch following the commercial timeout, looking to wear down his stronger and faster opponent. MVP set Crews up for the Playmaker but the babyface escaped and planted him with a picture-perfect spinebuster.
Crews dropped MVP with a powerslam and set him tried for a frog splash. The veteran got his knees up and followed with The Playmaker, but Crews kicked out at two.
The babyface responded with a Gorilla Press slam, a standing shooting star press and a powerbomb for the win.
Result
Crews defeated MVP
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a fine enough match with the right outcome.
Both wrestlers worked hard and it showed, though the commercial break hurt the flow of the match. Crews fired up and showed his athleticism, but one has to wonder if he would not have been better suited squaring off with a young star who could keep up with his work.
With that said, MVP continues to impress on the mic and did a great job of telling the story of the match before the bell ever rang. He still has a ton to offer the industry, though his days as a full-time ring worker are probably over.