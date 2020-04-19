Power Ranking the Best WCW Wrestlers Vince McMahon Made into WWE Superstars

1 of 11

To do a detailed rundown of the wrestlers McMahon turned into legitimate stars in WWE would be to tell a one-sided story of unparalleled genius. That would be unfair and inaccurate.

Be it his unwillingness to push certain stars, backstage politics or ignorance when it came to presenting them as main event attractions, there were a few stars who had it far better in WCW than they ever did in McMahon's traveling circus of sports entertainment.

"Ravishing" Rick Rude

In WWE, Rude was a fantastic heel with the potential to be a top-tier talent. His run as intercontinental champion allowed him to find his feet in the larger-than-life promotion, while matches with "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and The Ultimate Warrior proved he could hang with main eventers.

But he was never allowed to be one himself.

No matter how good he was or how many tests he passed, he was still relegated to midcard status. Frustrated, he left the company in 1990 and made his way to WCW, where he became a main event star and the heel around whom the entire upper card revolved around.

WCW understood his value, recognized his talent and made him a three-time WCW international heavyweight champion. It was a level McMahon never felt comfortable enough to push Rude to.

Big Van Vader

A cocktail of poor booking, Shawn Michaels' unwillingness to put him over and his own outburst in Kuwait doomed Vader to failure in WWE.

Sure, he challenged Michaels, Undertaker and Bret Hart for the WWE Championship and could have beaten any of them to win it at any time, but there was always a sense that McMahon and Co. were never sold on the idea of the big man being the face of the company.

After a blockbuster first six months, he faded into the background and, within two years, wrapped up his underwhelming run, leaving fans to ask what went wrong.

A former three-time WCW and IWGP heavyweight champion, as well as one of the best big men to ever lace a a pair of boots, he should have found similar success in WWE.

Diamond Dallas Page

To McMahon, Diamond Dallas Page was the perfect candidate for mystery stalker of The Undertaker's then-wife, Sara, and later a motivational speaker with perfect teeth.

In WCW, he was The People's Champion and unlikely world title victor. A hard worker who clawed and scratched his way to the top, he overcame a late start in the industry and the perceived nepotism of being close friends with Eric Bischoff to become one of the biggest stars of the Monday Night War.

For whatever reason, McMahon was never able to recognize what made Page a star, and the result was an embarrassingly ugly reign that Page had earned much better than.

Jeff Jarrett

In WWE, Jeff Jarrett was a good hand and in-ring competitor trusted to hold down the midcard. Backstage tension with Steve Austin prevented him from ever sniffing the main event, and his friendship with writer Vince Russo led to his departure in 1999.

With Russo behind him and a necessary need for fresh main event stars atop WCW, Jarrett achieved unprecedented success. He was the top heel in wrestling's No. 2 promotion and the competitor around whom entire episodes of Nitro and Thunder were built.

From October 1999 through the company's demise on March 26, 2001, Jarrett was a top star and main event talent, the likes of which he was never allowed to become during his time in McMahonland.