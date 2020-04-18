Josh Jones Taken by Dolphins in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones went to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2020 B/R user NFL mock draft on Saturday.

Voting was conducted on the B/R app. Here's a look at the results so far:

Jones was a pillar of consistency during his time at the University of Houston, starting 45 games in his four seasons with the Cougars. He was named second-team All-AAC during his senior year of 2019 as well.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Jones measured 6'5" and weighed 319 pounds, and he ran the 40-yard dash in 5.27 seconds. He also threw up 24 bench press reps.

The Dolphins traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans last year, so Jones would have the potential to be an instant starter and long-term answer at left tackle if the Dolphins take him April 23.

No. 18 was the second of Miami's three first-round picks in the draft. With their first selection at No. 5, the B/R users gave the Dolphins their quarterback of the future in Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

While Tua would perhaps fill Miami's biggest need, the Dolphins would still have plenty of other holes to fill with their remaining selections.

Miami traded several key players before and during the 2019 season, including offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and running back Kenyan Drake. With so many talented players getting moved, the Dolphins were favored to finish with the worst record in the NFL.

Instead, the Dolphins surprised many under first-year head coach Brian Flores by going 5-11, including a win over the New England Patriots in Week 17 that prevented the Pats from securing a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Miami entered free agency with plenty of money to spend, adding cornerback Byron Jones, defensive end Shaq Lawson, linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts, safety Eric Rowe, running back Jordan Howard and offensive linemen Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras.

The Dolphins improved significantly on the defensive side of the ball especially, but they can still afford to add reinforcements on both sides of the ball, especially at offensive tackle, running back, wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker and safety.

Miami's 14 picks in the draft give it a great chance to rebuild, and if it uses one of them on Jones like it did in the B/R user mock draft, it will continue to move in the right direction.