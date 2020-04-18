K'Lavon Chaisson Taken by Falcons in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons fans selected LSU edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft as part of Bleacher Report's user mock draft Saturday.

Voting was conducted on the B/R app. Here's a look at the results so far:

Chaisson put together a breakthrough season with the Tigers in 2019. He tallied 60 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble in 13 appearances for LSU, which went undefeated to capture the national championship.

The 20-year-old Houston native would slot in as a Day 1 starter for the Falcons, which could leave Allen Bailey and Takkarist McKinley to compete for limited snaps on the edge.

The Falcons fell short of the playoffs for the second straight year in 2019. They have posted a 7-9 record each of the past two seasons, a major disappointment for an organization with a franchise quarterback in Matt Ryan that made it to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2016 campaign.

Title windows are often directly related to having a high-end QB in place. Along with Ryan, Atlanta features an offense with wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley and running back Todd Gurley, who signed with the team after making three Pro Bowl appearances in five years with the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to Gurley, the Falcons also signed edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. away from the Rams in free agency to bolster a defense that finished tied for 29th with 28 sacks last season.

Whether those additions, along with the projected first-round selection of Chaisson, would be enough to keep pace in the highly competitive NFC South remains a question mark, though.

The New Orleans Saints have won the division three straight times and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an emerging championship threat after signing longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

It'll put a lot of pressure on Ryan and Co. to produce a bounce-back season in 2020.