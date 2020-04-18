NBA Rumors: Latest on Bulls' GM Search, Top Candidates to Replace Gar Forman

Andy Manis/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls had previously been under the leadership of John Paxson and Gar Forman since 2009. But things are swiftly changing in the Windy City.

President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Reinsdorf kicked off the team's search for a new executive earlier this month, one that culminated with the Bulls hiring former Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and giving him full authority to reshape the organization.

Karnisovas wasted little time in ushering a new era. While Paxson—the former president of basketball operations—will move into an advisory role, the Bulls fired Forman. This is a clear regime change, and Karnisovas has set about finding a new general manager.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN previously reported the Bulls had received permission to interview Matt Eversley of the Philadelphia 76ers, Mark Hughes of the Los Angeles Clippers and Matt Lloyd of the Orlando Magic. However, Karnisovas said finding a new GM would be an "extensive and diverse process," and the Bulls are continuing to explore their options.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on the McNeil & Parkins Show on 670 The Score he would give the Bulls permission to interview Mavs assistant GM Michael Finley if they asked, though he was unsure whether that was the case.

Apparently, Chicago did indeed receive permission. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Finley interviewed with the Bulls on Friday. Finley was born in Chicago, and he has been in Dallas' front office for the last six years.

Cuban himself endorsed both Karnisovas and Finley. He told McNeil & Parkins Finley is "great at what he does" and added, "He's had such a positive impact for the Mavs."

Cuban also spoke highly of Karnisovas: "He would've been a leading candidate for anybody, and if you just look at the player development that the Nuggets have done, they've been really good. So I thought it was a really good move on the part of the Reinsdorfs."

Karnisovas is moving swiftly and considering a myriad of options for his staff. He will also likely have to render a decision on the future of the head coaching position.

Jim Boylen has been at odds with some of his young stars, including Zach LaVine, and the Bulls are just 39-84 since Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg last season.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported the Reinsdorfs still support Boylen, and Karnisovas said he did not want to make any "rash decisions" on that front.

In any case, the Bulls are working to solidify the front office as Karnisovas hopes to turn Chicago's fortunes around.