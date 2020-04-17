UNC Jumps Clemson for No. 2-Ranked 2021 Recruiting Class; 11 4-Star Commits

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 17, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD - DECEMBER 27: Antonio Williams #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Temple Owls in the Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

North Carolina football jumped to second in the 247Sports class of 2021 team rankings on Friday after 4-star linebacker Raneiria "RaRa" Dillworth committed to the Tar Heels, per Don Callahan of 247Sports. 

That commitment gave UNC 11 total 4-star recruits for its 2021 class. The mark is tied for the most in the nation with Ohio State, which tops the current overall rankings.

The Dillworth signing also allowed UNC to leapfrog perennial ACC powerhouse Clemson, which has one 5-star and nine 4-star recruits thus far. The Tigers fell to third in the rankings.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    4-star LB RaRa Dillworth Commits to UNC

    UNC Football logo
    UNC Football

    4-star LB RaRa Dillworth Commits to UNC

    Tarheeltimes
    via Tarheeltimes

    UNC Football: Tar Heels land 3-star lineman Jared Wilson

    UNC Football logo
    UNC Football

    UNC Football: Tar Heels land 3-star lineman Jared Wilson

    Keeping It Heel
    via Keeping It Heel

    247's 2021 Class Rankings

    UNC just jumped Clemson for the No. 2 spot

    UNC Football logo
    UNC Football

    247's 2021 Class Rankings

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    UNC Has 2021's No. 2 Class 👀

    Tar Heels jump Clemson for the No. 2 class after Mack Brown lands 4-star LB RaRa Dillworth and 3-star OG Jared Wilson

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UNC Has 2021's No. 2 Class 👀

    InsideCarolina.com
    via InsideCarolina.com