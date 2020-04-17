UNC Jumps Clemson for No. 2-Ranked 2021 Recruiting Class; 11 4-Star Commits

G Fiume/Getty Images

North Carolina football jumped to second in the 247Sports class of 2021 team rankings on Friday after 4-star linebacker Raneiria "RaRa" Dillworth committed to the Tar Heels, per Don Callahan of 247Sports.

That commitment gave UNC 11 total 4-star recruits for its 2021 class. The mark is tied for the most in the nation with Ohio State, which tops the current overall rankings.

The Dillworth signing also allowed UNC to leapfrog perennial ACC powerhouse Clemson, which has one 5-star and nine 4-star recruits thus far. The Tigers fell to third in the rankings.

