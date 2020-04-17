Lou Williams Says Kawhi Leonard Is Most Talkative in Clippers' Group Chats

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams said on Thursday that superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, known for his quiet public demeanor, is super talkative in the team's group chat.

Williams made the revelation on ESPN's WYD? with Ros Gold-Onwude:

"The dude is a leader," Williams said, adding he believes Leonard is "trolling a little bit" by acting standoffish in front of the cameras.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was often viewed as the prototypical San Antonio Spurs superstar because of his business-first approach in seven years with the franchise.

He tried to show a little personality during his introductory press conference with the Toronto Raptors in 2018, and his laugh immediately became a meme:

Leonard later referenced the situation after leading the Raptors to last year's NBA title:

Now the 28-year-old Los Angeles native has the Clippers among the league's title contenders if the 2019-20 season eventually resumes after being delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic.