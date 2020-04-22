Tiger & Phil Joined by Manning, Brady for 'The Match' on TNT for COVID-19 Relief

David Dermer/Associated Press

Golf icons Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will return for the second edition of The Match, joined by two of the NFL’s greatest players of all time in Peyton Manning and Tom Brady for a two-on-two live golf competition called The Match: Champions for Charity, with all donations and fundraising to benefit COVID-19 relief.

Turner Sports has confirmed that the event will air live on TNT, planned for next month, with details on the specific date, venue and charitable causes to be announced in the coming weeks. Tournament organizers are currently working with state and local government and public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols.

In addition to live event coverage on TNT, social and digital content surrounding the event will also be available through Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

Woods and Mickelson previously faced off in The Match, a head-to-head match-play event in November 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. It was tied after 18 holes, with Lefty winning on the fourth playoff hole.

The addition of Manning and Brady, who spent nearly two decades battling for NFL supremacy and have eight combined Super Bowl championships, will be a nice addition to this year’s reprise of the event.