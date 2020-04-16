Denzel Mims Says He's Talked to Eagles 'A Lot' Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 16, 2020

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles may have begun signaling who they hope to take in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.   

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims told 94 WIP in Philadelphia that he's been in regular contact with the organization recently.

"I've talked to the Eagles a lot," Mims told John Marks and Ike Reese on Thursday (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank). "I talked to them like four times last week. Four or five times last week."

      

