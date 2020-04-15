Ohio State HC Ryan Day Says 'We'll Do Whatever We Need to Do' to Play Football

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The status of the 2020 college football season is uncertain because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign may need to undergo significant changes to be played in any capacity, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told reporters on a Wednesday conference call (h/t ESPN's Heather Dinich) that he's willing to adjust to whatever those parameters could be:

"Any football is better than no football. We'll do whatever we need to do. We'll make it work—whatever they tell us the parameters are—and we'll adapt. And then we'll play. With this time, there's a lot of unique situations, so we're OK with adapting. We'd love to play the whole season—we're expecting to play the whole season—but if that's what happens, we'll figure it out."

The season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 29.

