Clippers' Patrick Beverley Talks NBA Hiatus, 2K20 Tourney, Call of Duty and More

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is keeping busy during the NBA hiatus by playing video games.

Speaking to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Beverley noted he's been playing Call of Duty: Warzone "every single day now" since he can't play basketball with his teammates.

"Like every single day, and I'm getting better at it," he said. "I'm hooked. I just love the action and being on a team and trash-talking and getting my teammates going."

Beverley was able to scratch his basketball itch by participating in the NBA 2K Players Tournament. The Chicago native beat Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond in the first two rounds, but his run came to an end in the semifinals when Deandre Ayton swept the best-of-three series:

“If it's a competition, I'm locked in. I'm talking to my teammates and talking to the opponent. That's the type of player I am. I'm locked in. Anything I do that's competitive, I try to win. That's the way I've always been, and I like to keep it that way no matter what I'm doing. I don't like people getting the best of me or saying that they beat me. Every game I play, every competition I'm in, whether it's in a game, playing cards, video games, whatever it is, I'm trying to win. That's always been my competitive nature."

In keeping with his naturally competitive nature, Beverley didn't hide his frustration about losing to Ayton:

As for Beverley's regular job with the Clippers, he noted they have been able to keep in contact during the hiatus and staying focused if and when the season is able to resume:

“We've been texting, we do FaceTime and we have Zoom workouts. We're still locked in. Our strength and conditioning guys are doing a hell of a job of keeping us locked in and making sure we're ready. We've been keeping in touch, and we continue to motivate each other. We're calling each other every day. We're trying to stay active because you never know when we might get that call to start up again, and if we do, we're ready."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.