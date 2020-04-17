The Best Air Jordan Sneaker Packs

The Best Air Jordan Sneaker PacksApril 17, 2020
Air Jordan's sneaker packs stand unrivaled in the kicks game.
The upcoming release of the AJ6 DMP as a standalone offers another reminder of the Jordan brand's powerhouse packs of the past—it initially came out as part of the Defining Moments Pack (DMP) in 2006.
It just goes to show that many of the Jordan kicks issued in packs can more than hold their own on their lonesome.
Such a theme in mind, let's look at the best outright Air Jordan packs in recent memory.
Jordan 6/7 Golden Moments Pack
Release Date: August 18, 2012
Average Resale Price: $400
Speaking of kicks capable of standing on their lonesome, take a look at the offerings in the Golden Moments pack from 2012.
The included Air Jordan 6 boasts a white leather look with some gold, never mind an appealing dose of suede for good measure.
And don't overlook the Air Jordan 7, an all-black look with plenty of its gold accents and multiple prominent Jumpman logos, as well as JORDAN splashed in noteworthy fashion.
Jordan 6/11 Defining Moments Pack
Release Date: January 28, 2006
Average Resale Price: $829
Start with Air Jordan's Defining Moments pack.
The Air Jordan 6, with the black mudguard and white upper, celebrates Michael Jordan's first title win in 1991. The Air Jordan 11 was a staple of his title in 1996 and boasts the black upper, gold accents and the modern translucent sole.
In short, it's not hard to see why either epic offering would fare just fine on its own outside of a pack.
Jordan 1/Air Ship New Beginnings Pack
Release Date: February 12, 2020
Average Resale Price: $1,572
One of the most recent pack releases certainly checked in under the "can't miss" banner.
The New Beginnings pack rocked familiar red-white trappings with the Nike Air Ship and Air Jordan 1. Jordan made his pro debut in the former and the latter doesn't need much of an explanation.
Bathed in Chicago Bulls colors and with the same classic designs that still ring as heavyweights today, this one registered as a must-have for collectors right out of the gates.
Jordan 1 Old Love/New Love Beginning Moments Pack
Release Date: April 22, 2007
Average Resale Price: $264
A name like Air Jordan 1 Old Love New Love 'Beginning Moments Pack' was always bound to grab some attention.
Not that the kicks within needed an assist.
Both editions of the Air Jordan 1 are modern classics, though it's the black-toe edition that is long sought after on collector markets. The other member of the pack dialing in on Jordan's like for racing sure doesn't hurt in the uniqueness department either.
Jordan 11/12 Countdown Pack
Release Date: December 20, 2008
Average Resale Price: $652
Air Jordan got extra creative with its countdown-styled pack in 2008.
To chronicle the march to the anticipated release of the Air Jordan XX3, Jordan Brand put out packs totaling the number 23. In this countdown pack, then, went editions of the Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 12.
The 11 boasts the classic "Bred" colorway with its familiar red and white trappings, while the 12 is the "Taxi" offering with the white-black upper and a hint of gold accents.
Jordan 11/29 Ultimate Gift of Flight Pack
Release Date: December 23, 2014
Average Resale Price: $429
Jordan Brand went with some innovative North Carolina-inspired blues for holiday season in 2014.
The Gift of Flight pack rocked Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 29 colorways in epic fashion. The 29 stands out more than most standalone releases thanks to its black elephant print on a white background.
Which isn't to say the 11 is a slouch. It gets a Legend Blue upper on a slick leather design with eye-catching Jumpmans that holds up a little more in the "versatile" column.
Jordan 6/6 Infrared Pack
Release Date: June 19, 2010
Average Resale Price: n/a
Say hello to one of the most sought-after packs of all time.
This one honored the 1991 releases of the white and black Infrared editions of the Air Jordan 6. They were uber-popular at the time and even moreso today thanks to a design and color scheme that easily classifies as timeless.
There is plenty of history in the well-known offerings here, as Jordan himself rocked the white during the '91 regular season and the black that postseason while hoisting his first of many titles.
Jordan 3/Air Max 1 Atmos Pack
Release Date: March 18, 2017
Average Resale Price: $1,019
It was no great surprise when a vote resulted in the 2017 release of the Atmos Pack.
Featuring the Atmos x Air Max 1 theme that all kicks lovers know well, the pack also included a special print of the Air Jordan 3 with a Safari print.
A limited release for obvious reasons, it is also quite obvious to see why it remains one of the most popular pack releases in modern kicks history given the storied background and uniqueness of the looks.
Jordan 10/Converse Pack
Release Date: June 28, 2017
Average Resale Price: $209
A Jordan-Converse tandem was always going to be a classic.
That sort of idea got reaffirmation in 2017 with the release of this pack, which featured a special Air Jordan 2 "Alumni" colorway that uses a historical design with a modern take.
Alongside a rare Air Jordan is a Converse Fastbreak boasting some familiar trappings of the Converse design with some smooth Jordan Tar Heel blues. The UNC-themed pack registers as not only a fun crossover, but an all-encompassing one with plenty of versatility.
Jordan 1/29 MTM Pack
Release Date: June 27, 2015
Average Resale Price: $355
President Barack Obama visiting Nike headquarters set off something special in the kicks game.
A special MTM pack honoring Michael Jordan, Tinker Hatfield, and Mark Parker is one such example.
The epic pack offers up the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan XX9 with a twist—the designs are flipped. The Jordan 1 still celebrates the 30-year anniversary but features the knit originally found on the 29. The 29 features the leather originally found on the Jordan 1, making for a sleek modern take on the kicks while paying homage to the past.
