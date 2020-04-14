Ray Allen Says He's Received 'Hate, Death Threats, Vitriol' from Celtics Fans

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

Miami Heat's Ray Allen warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Monday, March 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Ray Allen's complicated relationship with the Boston Celtics is due in part to the reception he continues to receive from fans.  

Appearing on Cedric Maxwell's podcast, Allen said he has received "hate, death threats, vitriol" from Celtics fans for going to the Miami Heat as a free agent in 2012: 

Allen's decision to leave the Celtics and sign with the Heat led to a falling out with some of his former teammates, notably Kevin Garnett

In his 2018 memoir (h/t Sean Deveney of Sporting News), Allen noted he felt disrespected by the Celtics: "You want to pay me less money. You want to bring me off the bench. You want to continue to run the offense around Rondo. Now tell me again exactly why I would want to sign this contract?"

Sports Illustrated's Rob Mahoney noted in May 2014 that Allen and Garnett hadn't spoken to each other since Allen joined the Heat. 

Rajon Rondo set up a reunion of the Celtics' 2007-08 championship team in 2017, but the veteran point guard told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears he "got a no, a no head shake" from a couple of former teammates about inviting Allen. 

In the clinching Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, Allen and Garnett each scored 26 points to tie for the team lead in Boston's 131-92 win. 

Allen spent five seasons with the Celtics from 2007-12. He averaged 16.7 points per game and shot 40.9 percent from three-point range in 358 games.

