Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dies at 63 from Longstanding Health Issue

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday in Florida. He was 63.

George A. King III and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Steinbrenner suffered from a "lengthy illness." MLB Network's Jon Heyman noted it was a "liver issue."

Steinbrenner was named a co-chairperson of the league's most valuable franchise in April 2008 along with his brother, Hal Steinbrenner.

They'd taken over daily operations from their father, George Steinbrenner, a year earlier. The family patriarch, who purchased the organization in 1973, died in July 2010.

