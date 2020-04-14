Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dies at 63 from Longstanding Health Issue

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

New York Yankees principal owner George Steinbrenner, left, watches a spring training baseball game against the University of South Florida with his son Hank Steinbrenner Friday, Feb. 29, 2008 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday in Florida. He was 63.

George A. King III and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Steinbrenner suffered from a "lengthy illness." MLB Network's Jon Heyman noted it was a "liver issue."

Steinbrenner was named a co-chairperson of the league's most valuable franchise in April 2008 along with his brother, Hal Steinbrenner.

They'd taken over daily operations from their father, George Steinbrenner, a year earlier. The family patriarch, who purchased the organization in 1973, died in July 2010.

                

